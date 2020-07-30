The big day is finally here. After the close today, Facebook executives will talk about the second-quarter financial results, and hopefully what they see for the rest of the year.



The social media giant has been under attack from lawmakers and civil rights groups. Critics say the platform is abusing its dominant position, and allowing members to spread hate speech.



The attacks have not tempered enthusiasm within the investment community. Analysts have been pushing revenue and earnings estimates higher since the first quarter in anticipation of a pickup in advertising demand, especially for direct response.



We will know soon enough.



I will be liveblogging the earnings call beginning at 4:00 p.m. EST.



Scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section.

