Why Facebook Will Win the Multiverse

Zuckerberg goes all in with hardware to build a pervasive, livable virtual reality

(Tech stock columnist Jon D. Markman publishes Strategic Advantage, a lively, lucrative guide to investing in the digital transformation of business and society. Click here for a free trial.)

Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook ( (FB) - Get Report) to be the master of its own universe. So, he’s going all in on hardware and something he calls the metaverse.

The social media giant announced Monday that an internal team is being created to drive new virtual and augmented reality projects that will live inside a metaverse, a purely digital world.

Don’t laugh. It’s a really good idea and another reason to buy Facebook shares.

I am an unrepentant Facebook bull. I have been telling all who would listen to ignore the domestic antitrust legislation, the fines in Europe and even the slings and arrows directed at Zuckerberg by the media and Tim Cook, Apple’s ( (AAPL) - Get Report) chief executive. I’m bullish on Facebook because the social giant is where people meet online.

Facebook has 3 billion members globally. And that number is growing every quarter.

A metaverse is an opportunity for the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company to gain complete control of an operating system that promises to succeed smartphones and the mobile internet. It will be a virtual place when people can gather to play games, work and socialize, according to a post from Andrew Bosworth, a Facebook vice president of AR and VR.

And Facebook, with its global scale, is the logical winner.

To get there Facebook is investing heavily in connective tissue, the hardware and software needed to make the virtual experience seamless. This is next generation virtual reality headsets, handheld controllers and a new software operating system that removes the limitations of physics.

Critics are going to say Facebook can’t succeed because the company lacks the public trust like Apple, Alphabet ( (GOOGL) - Get Report), Amazon.com ( (AMZN) - Get Report) or Microsoft ( (MSFT) - Get Report).

This is simply not true. Facebook has 3 billion members. It won social.

The metaverse is going to be huge.