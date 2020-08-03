TheStreet
How Small Businesses Rescued Facebook

Jon Markman

Facebook ((FB) -Get Report) last week stunned investors who feared an ad boycott would undercut earnings. The incident proves something I have been arguing for years: Most people don’t understand how Facebook makes money.

Let me explain.

Many believe the social media giant depends on advertising spend from big corporations. That has never been true. Most of Facebook’s online ads are local, funded by millions of small and medium sized businesses trying to get internet searchers out to their restaurant, show or blowout sale.

For these direct-to-consumer businesses, Facebook’s ad platform is easy to use and inexpensive.

At the same time, advertising in local radio, newspapers and TV venues has become cost prohibitive, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

Most of the developed world is still recovering from the pandemic. Malls, restaurants, movie theaters and everything in between are either partially opened or closed completely. In many parts of the world, peopled are still holed up at home. Businesses are feeling the pinch. They are being more careful than ever about committing funds to grow sales.

The irony is people are also consuming more digital media than ever before

In March, a Facebook blogpost noted that demand for its services was going through the roof. Total messaging using its Messenger and WhatsApp services was up 50% month-over-month. Meanwhile, time spent across company properties rose a staggering 70%.

Usage was so high at Google-owned video platform YouTube that managers in March made the unprecedented choice to decrease video quality. The decision helped internet service providers save as much as 25% bandwidth by shrinking the amount of data being pushed across congested infrastructure.

That trend of increased engagement, and better demand from small businesses looking to lure back customers, was the crux the second quarter financial results beat last week. Turns out that Facebook’s core business is better than ever.

Monthly active users reached 2.7 billion members. Sales during the quarter ballooned to $18.7 billion, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

Unfortunately, most investors went into the quarter worried about shrinking ad budgets at big corporations, and a major Facebook boycott that got a lot of press.

In June more large companies, like Adidas, Harley Davidson ((HOG) -Get Report) and Starbucks ((SBUX) -Get Report) joined near 1,000 others boycotting Facebook in the Stop Hate for Profit movement.

The New York Times ran a story today about Stop Hate for Profit. While the top 100 advertisers on the platform spent $221.4 million from July 1 through July 29, a decline of 12% year-over-year, overall ad sales pushed above $18 billion during the quarter.

Even when big companies boycotted, it made almost no difference.

It a point that came up many times during the Q2 earning report conference call. Facebook managers said that large businesses now account for only 16% of overall sales, down from about 20% a year ago.

Facebook’s gains in the segment are accelerating as its platform, along with Google, take market share from smaller digital competitors that simply do not have the scale, reach or financial stability to compete. The pandemic magnified those failings. A great example is review site Yelp ((YELP) -Get Report), which has had to lay off 1,000 staff members and furloughed another 1,100.

Facebook’s real world competitors -- local radio, newspaper and TV stations – are also facing contraction. Ad spending at traditional media is collapsing because cash strapped small businesses are reluctant to commit to relatively expensive ads that are difficult to measure.

Facebook shares are +24% in 2020. The stock trades at 25.3x forward earnings and 8.9x sales. Based on simple financial metrics, it’s easy to argue the valuation is extreme. But ratios miss the point. This is a story about scale and competitive advantages that are likely to increase over time.

Investors should ignore pundits and buy Facebook shares into any pullbacks ahead. This journey is only getting started.  

