Why Apple Is Losing the Gaming Battle

Squabbles between trillion-dollar tech companies may seem petty but battle lines are being drawn between competing platforms. This is why Apple (AAPL) may be in trouble.

Microsoft ((MSFT) -Get Report) on Wednesday announced that it is bringing EA Play -- a video game streaming service run by Electronic Arts ((EA) -Get Report) -- to Xboxes, PCs and even Android devices, for free.

Apple devices are being left out of the fun. That’s a problem for Apple.

Video games have been getting a lot of attention recently. Apple is squabbling with Microsoft and Alphabet ((GOOGL) -Get Report), the parent of Google, about their streaming services on iOS, Apple’s mobile operating system. Managers say Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia won’t work on iPhones and iPads because the streaming services let users play games without downloading them first.

In fairness to Apple, it is a technicality that is clearly defined in the App Store terms of service, according to an Apple statement issued to Business Insider:

The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.

Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search. In addition to the App Store, developers can choose to reach all iPhone and iPad users over the web through Safari and other browsers on the App Store.

The problem for Apple, based in Cupertino, Calif., is it’s picking a lot of these fights with large software platforms, to the detriment of its users.

In June Apple squared off with Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, the most popular video game in the world. Epic managers complained that Apple demands a 30% cut of all fees earned inside the of otherwise free-to-play application. That cut amounted to $257 million in 2019, according to Epic.

However, Epic set up a workaround outside of the App Store, Cupertino pulled its license, thereby breaking Fortnite on 116 million iOS devices. Users will no longer get game updates and security patches.

It’s fair to assume most iOS users are not going to give up their beloved iPhones for Fortnite, but they might give up their iPads. Fortnite and is a multi-platform game. Gameplay might even be better on the new $299 Xbox Series S, or a Nintendo Switch.

Production of the popular Switch mobile game console, according to a Bloomberg report is set to increase 20% to 25 million units by March 2021.

Apple managers brag breathlessly about the safety and curated user experiences on iOS. And it is true the App Store has helped developers more easily reach countless new customers. However, the escalating skirmishes with platform and game developers means less content for users. It also makes Apple seem anti developer.

For example, Apple announced in June that iOS 14 would make it much more difficult for application developers to promote new software using targeted advertising. The idea is to have users opt into ads served inside free apps, much the way they are required to give the OK for cookies when surfing the internet.

These in-app ads are a sizeable business for Facebook ((FB) -Get Report), and the social media company has been extremely vocal about the proposed changes. Last week Apple decided to push back the changes until next year.

Perhaps the optics were poor given all of the other spats with developers. Or maybe the real issue is worry over fallout with Facebook. While Apple managers may feel they can win a public relations battle with Epic, a platform war with Facebook is another thing entirely. An iPhone without the best Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram experience is like a smart TV without Netflix ((NFLX) -Get Report) or YouTube.

That’s why the Microsoft and EA Play news is so important. Apple needs access to the best content to make its hardware a viable gaming platform. The major players are signalling that cross-platform streaming is the future of video gaming, and Apple devices are being cut out of the loop.

This development is a red flag for investors. I advise against new purchases of Apple shares at this time.