TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Tech Antitrust Effort Will Destroy Trust, Not Tech

Jon Markman

We're from Washington, and we are here to help. It's a throwaway line from a bygone political era, but it's still true … and still dangerous.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that lawmakers have collected hundreds of hours of interviews and scoured 1.3 million documents ahead of a sit-down this week with the chief executives of Amazon.com ((AMZN) -Get Report), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook ((FB) -Get Report).

It's a sea change for investors that warrants caution.

Some will make the case that big tech has been under attack for some time. They will point to a 2013 antitrust investigation into Alphabet that led to no meaningful changes.

All of this is true, yet it will not matter. Share prices for tech innovators are still headed lower. Here's why.

First, make no mistake: Big tech is winning globally because Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Apple have built irresistible ecosystems that customers love. With few exceptions, these companies are not harming competition; they are using customer loyalty and massive scale to stomp rivals.

They're winning because they are good.

Amazon, for example, has been ranked first in customer service for all businesses for several years. The American Customer Satisfaction Index, according to a Forbes story, had the online giant ranked No. 4 in 2018.

And when Interbrand, an international brand-building firm, sought to determine the best global brands of 2018, it ranked Apple, Google and Amazon in the top three spots. Facebook was ninth.

There is some room for improvement, though. Clearly, it's unfair for Amazon, Google and Apple to abuse their role as marketplace gatekeepers.

Amazon routinely uses the data it collects from ecommerce trends to develop new products that compete directly with third-party sellers on its site. Google and Apple collect up to a 30% tax on downloads of mobile apps.

Facebook, like it or not, cornered the market on social media by building the first product that scaled globally. Once it had family and friends, it won the category. As far as I can tell, that's not illegal.

However, this will not matter. Politicians, both Republicans and Democrats, are determined to scapegoat big tech for past elections, biases and motives far beyond simply making a buck for shareholders. It plays well politically, but it's bad policy.

And it's terrible news for investors.

It means the next Amazon.com, Alphabet, Apple and Facebook are in the crosshairs too. Ultimately investors will want to pay less for revenue growth. They will see limited market opportunities because of regulation. Companies with better mousetraps will get lumped together with mediocre, legacy businesses.

Politicians are knee-capping American ingenuity.

The great irony is they're likely to succeed where the Europeans and Chinese have failed. Socialist taxes and closed markets didn't stop U.S. big tech, but a bunch of out-of-touch Washington elites just might.

The Times notes the hearing this week caps a 13-month investigation by the House subcommittee. The Federal Trade Commission is getting ready to take action against Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive at Facebook. The Justice Department is said to be near to filing a case against Google. And state attorney generals are proceeding with their investigation of Apple.

But here is the kicker, and upside for investors: In the worst-case, break-them-up scenario, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook are probably worth more as a sum of their parts.

The cloud businesses AWS and Google Cloud would be very valuable standalone enterprises. And they might actually benefit by breaking the association with their parent. The same is true for Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp.

Dumb politicians are taking aim at big tech, but they will hurt the very companies they think they're helping. They will make it more difficult for smaller firms to raise capital while not improving the status quo for either consumers or investors.

No wonder they call this process “anti-trust” – the harassment of successful tech, online retail and social media companies will only serve to reduce investors’ trust of free markets and governance.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Microsoft Thrived as '90s Rivals Flailed

In the tech bubble of the 1990s, Cisco, Intel, Dell and Microsoft were undisputed kings. The subsequent bear market crushed them all but only Microsoft had the guts to abandon its legacy business in favor of the cloud -- and re-emerge as a winner and leader.

Jon Markman

FinTech Pioneer Zaps Bank Hackers

Online banking exposes your finances to cyber-thieves now more than ever. Smart banks call on Jack Henry for protection.

Jon Markman

IPO of Secretive Palantir Will Dazzle

Maker of no-code data analysis software used by intelligence agencies and industrial companies is on track to go public soon. Here's why the CIA-backed Palantir a big deal, and is likely to become the next momentum favorite

Jon Markman

Weird Reason for Tesla Earnings Beat

Sale of regulatory credits and paying workers less boosted bottom line

Jon Markman

Spotify Gains Leverage on Music Biz

Swedish audio streamer is no longer at the mercy of the labels because its data analytics are as valuable as fresh content.

Jon Markman

Microsoft Shows Leadership in Pandemic

Enterprise software giant was ready and able to take advantage of the "work from home" narrative -- jamming years of digital transformation into a few months to record stunning gains in sales, earnings and mindshare.

Jon Markman

How Cadence Designs the Future

Maker of chip design automation software just announced a blowout Q2 in synch with its critical role at the forefront of the great digital transformation of business and life.

Jon Markman

Tiny Satellite Firm Hitches a Ride With SpaceX

Maxar Technologies provides cutting-edge geospatial data to broadband carriers and military and is line to blast higher in synch with higher satellite demand after slipping 75% in the past five years.

Jon Markman

How Accenture Became the New GE

As iconic General Electric lost its way in the era of digital transformation, the void of industrial and software leadership has been filled by super-consultants at Accenture

Jon Markman

Virgin Galactic Is Ready for Takeoff

Shares of the space tourism pioneer are shooting skyward again as traders bet that the next-gen propulsion company finally has the right stuff to get to the next level after a surprise shift in top management toward a consumer orientation

Jon Markman