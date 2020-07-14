Amazon Soups Up the Shopping Cart

Amazon.com ((AMZN) -Get Report) shares are up 3,500% over the past 10 years. The gain is not about online shopping carts, it’s about experimentation.

The Seattle-based company Tuesday showed off Dash Cart, a real-world shopping cart filled with sensors and software. It promises to do for grocery stores what smartphones did for e-commerce.

Dash Cart is the genius of Amazon.com in a nutshell: Make customers happy.

You might think that a company beating the pants off traditional brick and mortar retailers would avoid expensive forays into unknown markets. And real world shopping carts? That makes no sense at all. Lesser businesses would simply stick with what’s working. Press the big bets online.

I’m reminded of something Scott Galloway, a NYU Business school professor wrote in 2017. He argued that Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer, created a playing field so tilted in his company’s favor that others really don’t stand a chance.

“Bezos’ ability to paint an extraordinary vision (i.e., ‘Earth’s Biggest Store’) and register steady progress against that vision is rewarded with the cheapest capital in the history of business,” says Galloway. “And… Cheap. Capital. Is. Awesome.”

The bigger story is what all of that cheap capital allows.

Bezos, in a 2017 letter to shareholders, said the goal at Amazon.com is to “experiment patiently, accept failures, plant seeds, protect saplings, and double down when you see customer delight.”

Now, imagine if you will, walking into an actual grocery store and grabbing a cart. As you casually stroll through the bright aisles, you toss vegetables, canned beans and meat into the basket. You grab a magazine. Throw that in, too. On to checkout.

However, instead of waiting in line, you simply walk out. As you shopped, your vegetables, grocery items and even the People magazine was charged to your Amazon account. You are good to go.

Would that cause delight, bring a smile to your face?

That’s the promise of Dash Cart. Like your Amazon.com account, it’s a shopping cart and digital cashier, all rolled into one high tech package. Sensors scan and take pictures of items placed in the cart. A touch screen shows the cost. It even figures out discounts for coupons, if you have them.

The carts are coming to the Amazon grocery store in Woodland Hills, Calif., later this year, according to a report at the Verge. That store is unlike the 26 Amazon Go convenience stores that have been popping up all over the country. It’s larger, and doesn’t have hundreds of cameras mounted in the ceiling to keep track of items removed from store shelves.

Amazon Go is a chain of 26 partially automated convenience stores. After signing into an Amazon.com account, the 15,000 square foot locations allow patrons to pick up snacks like sandwiches, soda and prepared foods, then just walk out. The items automagically appear on shoppers’ Amazon.com checkout.

What Amazon is doing with Go, and now Dash Cart, is experimentation in the physical world, with huge implications. The company is already winning e-commerce.

The company claimed 36.5% of e-commerce in the United States during 2018, according to eMarketer, a digital analytics firm. The researcher believes Amazon.com won 37.7% of the $587 billion market during 2019.

Winning over brick and mortar shoppers would be a much bigger deal. That market, at $5.47 trillion in 2019, is almost 10 times larger. It’ also ready to be disrupted by convenience and better user experiences. A cool shopping cart might do the trick.

Amazon.com is a controversial company. Bezos makes no apologies for ruthlessly using every advantage to win and build new businesses. His managers experiment tirelessly. They double down when something works. Having nearly unlimited access to cheap capital affords that luxury.

However, the true genius of the company is just making customers happy.