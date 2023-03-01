Almost 70% of Americans Are Worried About This Key Tax Issue

"It's reasonable to expect that many people will receive smaller tax refunds this year," says Ted Rossman of Bankrate.com.

Tax season is fast approaching and, for many, it is a time more stressful than the holidays or flu season -- freelancers worry about getting hit with a high bill due to not making the proper installment payments while those relying on a refund stress that it will not be as large as they had hoped.

According to the latest report from consumer finance company Bankrate, 69% of those who expect to receive a tax refund this year are worried about some kind of issue in relation to it. 34% are concerned about it not going far enough amid inflation while 33% expect it to not be as large as they had hoped.

DON'T MISS: Here's Why Your Tax Refund Is Probably Going to Be Minuscule

A further 19% worry about delays while another 19% name high interest rates as the reason they fear their tax refund will not stretch as far as they hope in 2023.

Here's Why So Many People Are Worried About Their Tax Refunds In 2023

This all comes at a particularly bad time because the number of people relying on their tax return has also jumped significantly -- while 67% said their tax refund would significantly help their financial situation in 2022, that number is at 75% in 2023.