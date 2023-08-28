Which form should you use to file your taxes?

The IRS has three different versions of the Form 1040 that you can use to file your taxes: 1040, 1040-SR, and 1040-NR. Here are the key differences.

The IRS has over 800 different forms and schedules that can be used by individual income taxpayers. (Read: Who needs to file a tax return.)

But when it comes to your income tax return, the most common types of income tax returns are Form 1040, Form 1040-SR, and Form 1040-NR. Here’s a short primer on each of those forms so you can choose the right one for your situation:

Form 1040

Form 1040 is the most common tax form used by individuals to file their taxes. It is used by most taxpayers, including those who are employed, self-employed, or have investments, according to Tim Steffen, the director of advanced planning at Robert W. Baird & Co.

Form 1040A and Form 1040-EZ are no longer used.

Also of note, if you file a return but then receive corrected or new information, you can file an amended return using Form 1040-X, said Steffen.

The statutes of limitations for amending a tax return can vary depending on different factors. The general statute of limitations for obtaining a refund of an overpayment is three years after the original due date of the return. “For example, a 2021 tax return was due April 18, 2022. That return can be amended until April 18, 2025,” said Steffen. “If you received an extension to file the original return until October 17, 2022, then your deadline would be October 17, 2025.”

Steffen also noted that not everyone has to file a tax return each year, but those who do will have to use Form 1040 (or the SR if they qualify). This includes minor children who file their own tax return.

Of note, if you are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, whether you must file a federal income tax return depends on your gross income, your filing status, your age, and whether you are a dependent, according to IRS Publication 501. For details, see Table 1 (below) and Table 2 in Publication 501. You must also file if one of the situations described in Table 3 in Publication 501 applies. The filing requirements apply even if you owe no tax.

The IRS requires you to file a federal income tax return if your gross income is above a certain amount. The amount you must earn to file depends on your filing status, age, and whether you are a dependent, according to Publication 501.

Filing status: There are five different filing statuses: single, married filing jointly, married filing separately, head of household, and qualifying surviving spouse. Your filing status determines the amount of income you can earn before you have to file a return.