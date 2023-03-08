'Tax Hack' Making The Rounds On Social Media Can Earn You a Huge Fine

Be careful following the various tax tips and "hacks" that have been making the rounds on social media.

TikTok is, increasingly, the place where many young workers turn to for everything from career advice to tips on how to prepare taxes. One Canadian influencer went viral after telling over 370,000 of her followers of how, after having a bad day at work, she "rage applied" to other jobs and found one that earned her $25,000.

While often describing office situations that have been around for generations, terms like "quiet quitting" and "resenteeism" have been gaining serious steam online as young workers find power in having their feelings named.

But social media can also be the source of much misinformation and, when it comes to filing taxes, mistakes that can be very costly. The Internal Revenue Service on March 3 issued a warning against a "W-2 Scheme" in which filers fill out the form used to show how much they earned from a given workplace with an inflated number in "in hopes of getting a substantial refund."