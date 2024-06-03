Wash sale rule: What is it, examples, and penalties

Key takeaways

You can’t deduct a loss from the sale of stock or other securities if you acquire substantially identical stock or securities within 30 days before or 30 days after the sale.

Whether stock or securities are “substantially identical” depends on all the facts and circumstances of your particular case.

The wash sale rule doesn’t apply to cryptocurrency trading.

Wash sales are reported to the IRS on Form 8949.

When you lose money on the sale of stock or other securities, you can generally use the loss to reduce your taxable income. However, the wash sale rule prevents investors from “manufacturing” tax losses by selling stock or other securities at a loss and then quickly repurchasing them (e.g., to end up with the same investments as before the sale). If the rule is broken, you can’t use the loss to reduce taxable income.

The goal is to stop investors from manipulating the tax system to their advantage, and to ensure that they’re not claiming losses on transactions that don’t represent true economic losses.