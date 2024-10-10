Ticketmaster 1099-K: A guide to 1099-K reporting for sellers

Sell on Ticketmaster? Get a 1099-K if payments exceed the threshold. Report all sales, pay tax only on profits. No 1099-K? You still must report profits.

Key takeaways

For the 2024 tax year, you should get a Form 1099-K from Ticketmaster if you receive more than $5,000 from reselling tickets through them during the year.

You're only taxed on the profit you make from ticket sales, not the total sales amount.

Even if you don't receive a Form 1099-K, you still need to report payments from your ticket sales on your tax return and pay tax on any profit.

Keep detailed records of the amount you paid for your tickets, how much you sold them for, and any related expenses to accurately determine your taxable profit.

Expecting a 1099-K from Ticketmaster?

If you're reselling tickets online for live events like concerts, sporting events, or the theater, receiving a Form 1099-K means you had a busy year! For the 2024 tax year, the IRS plans to require companies running payment apps and online marketplaces – including ticket exchange or resale sites like Ticketmaster – to send Form 1099-K to anyone who received payments from them totaling more than $5,000 during the year (more than $20,000 and over 200 transactions for 2023 and earlier years). (More on the payment threshold after 2024 in a minute.)

Turbo Tax Tip: States can also set their own 1099-K thresholds and requirements. In some cases, the payment thresholds are different than the federal amount, or the requirements are based on whether state income taxes were withheld from your payments. Check with the state tax agency where you live for more information.

If you sell enough tickets through Ticketmaster to trigger the 1099-K requirement, the company should provide a copy of the form to you by Jan. 31 of the following year (so by Jan. 31, 2025, for tickets sold in 2024). The IRS gets a copy of the form, too. And since Ticketmaster doesn’t know how much you originally paid for the tickets, it will send a 1099-K to you and the IRS even if you didn’t make a profit selling tickets on its site.

On the other hand, if your total payments from Ticketmaster don’t exceed the year’s reporting threshold, you might not receive a Form 1099-K for that tax year (although the company might still send you one). However, even if you don’t receive a 1099-K form, any profit from the sale of tickets or other goods or services is taxable – so you’ll still need to report it on your federal income tax return.