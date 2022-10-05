Tax Strategies to Reduce Your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)

What is adjusted gross income? And what are some ways to control it?

Our Retirement Daily's Robert Powell caught up with Jeffrey Levine, CPA and tax pro from Buckingham Strategic Wealth Partners, to answer these questions and more.

Watch the video interview above, or read the video transcript below.

TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert help your way: get help as you go, or hand your taxes off. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return. Enjoy up to an additional $20 off when you get started with TurboTax Live.

Video Transcript| Jeffrey Levine, CPA and Tax Expert, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Robert Powell: What is adjusted gross income and some ways to control it? Well here to talk to me about this is Jeffrey Levine from Buckingham. Jeffrey, welcome.

Jeffrey Levine: Hey, it's good to be with you, Bob. So adjusted gross income. What I like to think of is that adjusted gross income is half-time on your tax return. It is essentially part of the way through the turn, halfway. We've taken some deductions, but not all deductions. More specifically, we effectively start out with like, what is your income from everything that exists? And we put it into a big funnel at the top. Then we take off what is known as your above-the-line deductions, or sometimes you'll hear it referred to as the deductions to arrive at AGI. And effectively these are the types of deductions that you can claim, whether you itemize your return or you take the standard deduction. This includes things like IRA deductions, self-employed health insurance, self-employed retirement plans, and those sorts of deductions again that are available, whether you itemize or not.

Recommended Read: How to Find Your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) to E-file Your Tax Return

Included also there would be student loan interest deductions, educator expenses, etc. So those deductions can help you lower your income and then arrive at AGI, which is not the amount of income that you're taxed on but is an income amount that is used to effectively determine how many credits or deductions beyond that you're generally entitled to. So again, that's not the amount you pay tax on, but it's an important number itself this half-time score, if you will because that number AGI determines whether you're eligible or not for a host of other tax benefits.

Editor's Note: The content was reviewed for tax accuracy by a TurboTax CPA expert.

Zach Faulds contributed to the writing of this article and produced the video and/or the graphics associated with it.