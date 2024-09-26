S-corp taxes: An introductory guide

Key takeaways

S corporations offer the tax benefits of pass-through entities like partnerships and sole proprietorships. This means the business itself generally doesn't pay income taxes. Instead, profits and losses pass through to shareholders' personal tax returns, preventing the double taxation typical of C corporations.

To qualify as an S corporation, a business must meet specific requirements, such as being an eligible domestic corporation, limiting the number of shareholders to 100, and ensuring shareholders are eligible individuals, trusts, estates, or tax-exempt organizations.

Each year, S corporations must file Form 1120-S to report income, gains, losses, deductions, and credits to the IRS. They also have to provide each shareholder with a Schedule K-1, detailing each shareholder's share of the business's profits and losses.

S corporations also offer shareholders the liability protection commonly associated with C corporations.

What is an S corporation?

An S corporation (or S-corp for short) is a type of business entity allowed under Subchapter S of the federal tax code. They’re a popular choice for small businesses, because they combine the liability protection of a C corporation with the tax benefits of a partnership or sole proprietorship. S-corps are also relatively easy to set up and manage.

To be eligible for S corporation status, a business must satisfy certain requirements concerning its location, stock, and shareholders. The business also has to file an election with the IRS to be treated as an S corporation.

However, despite their many benefits, an S-corp isn’t the right type of business entity for all business owners. That’s why you might want to consult with a tax professional or attorney before selecting a structure for your business.

In the discussion that follows, we’ll explore the tax implications and requirements of S corporations in more detail, and compare S-corps to some other common types of businesses. In the end, you should have a general understanding of how S-corps and other business entities work, which will help you determine if an S-corp is the best fit for you as a business owner.

Taxes on S corporations

The taxation of S