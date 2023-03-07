Reasons Why My Tax Refund Is Not What I Expected

If you are one of the lucky tax filers to already receive their tax refund, you may have noticed that it is less than expected this year.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax tax expert, discusses stimulus payments, the Child Tax Credit, the Child and Dependent Care Credit, and more.

Read the full Q&A below or watch the video above.

Video Transcript:

The American Rescue Plan

Tracy Byrnes: So lots of talk this year about taxpayers getting lower refunds. What? Lisa Greene-Lewis is here, TurboTax expert and CPA, to explain to us. I mean, you know, refunds are almost becoming like an expected thing that you get in the mail. And now we're saying maybe not so much this year. What's going on?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Well, one thing to pay attention to is year over year, there are reasons why people might see a lower refund, and that's if you owed a state tax debt, the Treasury may do an offset of your federal taxes. What people are seeing this year is under the American Rescue Plan, a lot of provisions were expanded considerably, like, for instance, the Child and Dependent Care Credit that increased up to $8,000 if you had two or more kids. And it's going back to pre-American Rescue Plan down to $2,100. Same with Child Tax Credit. That increased up to $3,600 and is going back down to $2,000. So if you were eligible for those provisions, you could see differences. In addition, the ability to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for the last stimulus payment that has gone away. So all of those, if you are eligible, can impact what you're seeing on your tax return.

But one thing to keep in mind, those were just some provisions to provide relief. The laws that were expanded, they didn't really change. But they're going back to what they were before.

TurboTax Can Help

Tracy Byrnes: Right, and there's also the normal discourse of life, right? You may have gained a job, lost a job, you may have added a child. There's like a lot of life changes that could have happened as well that increase or decrease your refund along the way. So make sure, sometimes it feels like when we look back on 2022, it was a lifetime ago and you almost forget about what happened, which is all the more why it's important to make sure you get every deduction and every credit. And Lisa and I will continue to talk about that through this whole series.

Tracy Byrnes: But don't be alarmed if your refund is different this year. Lisa Greene-Lewis, TurboTax expert and CPA, thank you for that clarification.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Thank you for having me.