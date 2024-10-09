Paypal 1099-K: How PayPal 1099-K reporting works

Do you use PayPal? Get a 1099-K if payments exceed the threshold. Report all sales, pay tax only on profits. No 1099-K? You still must report profits.

Key takeaways

For the 2024 tax year, PayPal should send you a Form 1099-K if you receive more than $5,000 in payment through the company during the year for the sale of goods or services.

Even though PayPal should report the total amount of the payments you received during the year on Form 1099-K, you only owe tax on the profit you make from the sale of goods or services.

If you don't receive a Form 1099-K, you still need to report all payments through PayPal on your tax return and pay tax on any profit from your sales.

Ask PayPal for a corrected Form 1099-K if they send you a form that isn’t right, but don’t wait to file your tax return if you don’t have a corrected form before the tax filing deadline.

What is Form 1099-K?

Form 1099-K is an IRS information return used to report payments received through a payment app (like PayPal), online marketplace, or other payment processor. A copy of the form is sent by the company processing payments to both the person or business that receives the payments and to the IRS. So, if you receive a 1099-K, remember that the IRS knows what’s on it.

There are basically three reason why you might receive a 1099-K form for the year:

You receive payments for goods or services you provide through a payment app or online marketplace that exceed the year’s 1099-K payment threshold (more on the thresholds in a minute). You receive customer credit, debit, or gift card payments through a payment processor, such as a bank or credit card company (no thresholds apply). You receive payments through a payment app, online marketplace, or payment processor and you’re subject to backup withholding.

As a result, in addition to PayPal, you can also receive a Form 1099-K from other websites, apps, or platforms that facilitate payments for goods and services – such as eBay, Ticketmaster, Etsy, Venmo, Uber, Airbnb, and the like.

Form 1099-K should show the total amount of payments for sales you received from the payment app, online marketplace, or payment processor for the tax year in Box 1a (it’s also broken down by month on the form).

However, it’s important to note that the total amount in Box 1a doesn't include any adjustments for expenses, fees, credits, refunds, shipping, cash equivalents, discounts, costs of goods sold, or the like. So, for instance, if you received payments totaling $50,000 through a payment app, but you refunded $5,000 of that amount, your 1099-K form from the payment app will only report the $50,000 amount, not $45,000.

Who should get a Form 1099-K from PayPal?

If you’re a business owner who accepts payments from your customers through PayPal, federal law might require PayPal to send you a Form 1099-K for the year. Whether the company must send the form depends on how much you receive through PayPal during the year for the goods and services provided to your customers. And they might send you a 1099-K form even if they aren’t required to.

For payments received in 2023, you should have received a Form 1099-K from PayPal if your total payments through the company were greater than $20,000 and from more than 200 transactions. If that’s the case, you should have received your 1099-K form by January 31, 2024.

However, under proposed IRS rules, you should get a PayPal 1099-K form for the 2024 tax year if your total 2024 payments through the company exceed $5,000, regardless of the number of transactions. That form should arrive (or be available online) by January 31, 2025.