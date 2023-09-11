Navigating taxes in your golden years

Tax season holds a distinct significance for older taxpayers, and the Internal Revenue Service recognizes this. Some seniors, for instance, might even find themselves exempt from filing a tax return.

Here’s a look at some IRS provisions that give special treatment to older taxpayers.

Filing requirements

There's a higher gross income threshold for filing for taxpayers aged 65 or older. Now, you must be 65 or older at the end of the year to get this benefit. And you are considered age 65 on the day before your 65th birthday. Therefore, you are considered age 65 at the end of the year if your 65th birthday is on or before Jan. 1 of the following year. (Read Publication 554, Tax Guide for Seniors.)

Older taxpayers should note, however, that if income tax was withheld from their pay or if they qualified for a refundable credit (such as the earned income credit, the additional child tax credit, or the American opportunity credit), they should file a return to get a refund even if they aren't otherwise required to file a return. The IRS also notes that older taxpayers shouldn't file a federal income tax return if they don't meet the filing requirements and aren't due a refund. If an older taxpayer needs assistance to determine if they need to file a federal income tax return, they should go to IRS.gov/ITA and use the Interactive Tax Assistant.

Taxable and nontaxable income

Generally, income is taxable unless it is specifically exempt (not taxed) by law, according to the IRS. An older taxpayer's taxable income may include compensation for services, interest, dividends, rents, royalties, income from partnerships, estate or trust income, gain from sales or exchanges of property, and business income of many kinds.