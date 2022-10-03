Skip to main content

How to Use HSA for Spouse's Medical Expenses - Tips and Examples

So how do you pay for your spouse's health care costs with your Health Savings Account

Our Retirement Daily's Robert Powell caught up with Jeffrey Levine, CPA and tax pro from Buckingham Strategic Wealth Partners, for some advice.

Watch the video interview above, or read the video transcript below.

Recommended Read: When Can You Claim a Tax Deduction for Health Insurance?

Video Transcript| Jeffrey Levine, CPA and Tax Expert, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Robert Powell: What are the tax implications of paying for a spouse's health care costs with the account owner's HSA? Here to talk with us about this is Jeffrey Levine from Buckingham. Jeffrey, welcome. 

Jeffrey Levine: Good to be with you, Bob. So this is one of those interesting questions where it's my account, it's my money. Can I use it to pay for you? And the answer is yes if you are a spouse (even if filing a separate return) or a dependent (claimed) on a tax return. So that couple could use the HSA of one spouse to pay for the medical expenses of the other. They could also use one of their HSAs to pay for the medical expenses of their children. All of that is just fine. And of course, Bob, if they are qualified medical expenses, those distributions from the HSA are 100% tax and penalty-free regardless of age.

Editor's Note: The content was reviewed for tax accuracy by a TurboTax CPA expert.

Zach Faulds contributed to the writing of this article and produced the video and/or the graphics associated with it.

