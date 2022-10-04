How to Calculate Taxable Social Security Benefits

How much of an individual's Social Security benefit is taxed?

And what is combined or provisional income?

Our Retirement Daily's Robert Powell caught up with Jeffrey Levine, CPA and tax pro from Buckingham Strategic Wealth Partners, to answer these common tax questions.

Jeffrey Levine, CPA and Tax Expert, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Robert Powell: How does the IRS calculate how much of a Social Security benefit is taxed and what is combined or provisional income? Here to talk with us about this is Jeffrey Levine from Buckingham. Jeffrey, welcome.

Jeffrey Levine: Good to be with you, Bob. Bob, this is one of those where you remember the movie Good Will Hunting, where he starts drawing all sorts of equations on the board, or even A Beautiful Mind, right? Where he's starting to connect all the dots on the board. It's one of those types of equations where it is fairly complex. So first of all, when we're determining how an individual will be taxed on their Social Security benefits, it is based on how much other income they have, plus a portion of their Social Security benefits. And then we have to compare that amount to a couple of different numbers that are outlined in the tax code.

So first, we have to calculate what someone's Social Security income is, if you will, known as provisional income, or combined income. And that's going to be AGI without any Social Security, plus we have to add in tax-exempt interest. There are some modifications to regular AGI. So for instance, you have to deal with foreign income a little bit differently. But basically, take AGI, add back in any tax-exempt interest, such as municipal bond interest, and then take half of the Social Security benefits that the couple receives, at least in most situations.

Then we take that and again, compare it to two numbers known as the base amount and the adjusted base amount. If you are below your base amount, well then all of your Social Security will be 100% tax-free. If you are above your base amount, which varies based on filing status, but below the adjusted base amount, so you're in between, then up to 50%, not 50%, but up to 50% of your Social Security benefits may be taxable.

And then finally, if you're above your upper threshold that is the adjusted base amount, then up to 85% of Social Security may be taxable. One important note here, Bob, it's that sometimes I see people say, you mean I'm going to pay an 85% tax rate on my Social Security? No, what we're saying is you're going to pay your tax rate, whatever that happens to be, on up to 85% of the money that you receive. So if you have $10,000 of Social Security benefits, it means you're going to pay income tax at your rate on up to $8,500 or 85% of that amount.

Robert Powell: Right, so not to make things even more complicated, but if someone has claimed Social Security before full retirement age and they're working and they're subject to the earnings test, does that complicate matters even more?

Jeffrey Levine: Not so much in that you're not receiving that income. So therefore it's not taxed. The way the earnings test works is Social Security will actually withhold those benefits from you. And then provided you live to see full retirement age, your benefit is kind of readjusted as if you hadn't claimed the months during which Social Security withheld those benefits. But what can be a little bit more challenging is if you request retroactive benefits and you have a lump sum of Social Security paid at once. There, the rules can get a little bit trickier depending on the situation. There are always ifs, ands, and buts when it comes to tax answers, Bob.

Robert Powell: All right. Well, we'll save that one for another time.

Jeffrey Levine: Fair enough.

Editor's Note: The content was reviewed for tax accuracy by a TurboTax CPA expert.

Zach Faulds contributed to the writing of this article and produced the video and/or the graphics associated with it.