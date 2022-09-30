How Non-Deductible IRAs Are Taxed - Guide

What is a non-deductible IRA? And how are distributions from non-deductible IRAs taxed?

Our Retirement Daily's Robert Powell caught up with Jeffrey Levine, CPA and tax pro from Buckingham Strategic Wealth Partners, to answer this question and more.

Video Transcript| Jeffrey Levine, CPA and Tax Expert, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Robert Powell: How are distributions from a non-deductible IRA taxed? Here to talk with me about this is Jeffrey Levine from Buckingham. Jeffrey, welcome.

Jeffrey Levine: Good to be with you, Bob. And one of the most common questions I see from consumers all the time is, how is the money in my IRA taxed when some of it is after-tax non-deductible contributions and some of it is growth? Now, the general rule of thumb here is that distributions will be subject to what's known as the Pro-Rata Rule, which effectively means the ratio of your tax-free dollars to your total IRA balance will stay (the same) as you take distributions from your account.

So, for argument's sake, if you have $10,000 of nondeductible contributions and your total IRA balance is $100,000, well, that's 10% of your money (that) is after tax. So, when you take a distribution, 10% of that distribution would be considered tax-free. So, for argument's sake, in this example, suppose I took a $4,000 distribution from that $100,000 IRA. Well, 10% of the $4,000 is $400. That would be tax-free. And the remaining $3,600 would be taxable.

Robert Powell: And if someone has multiple IRAs, one IRA with the non-deductible money and others with the deductible IRA, the Pro-Rata Rule would still apply generally?

Jeffrey Levine: That's right. You said they have multiple IRAs and in the eyes of the IRS, there is no such thing as multiple IRAs. You just have one giant IRA. Wherever you happen to store that IRA is up to you. So you might have some at institution A and some at institution B, but in the eyes of the IRS, it is all one giant IRA. So, when calculating that Pro-Rata amount, we're going to take the after-tax dollars held in all of those different accounts and we're going to look at it as compared to the total balance of all of those different accounts. And that is ultimately the percentage that is tax-free as you make distributions.

Robert Powell: Right, and given that no job is finished until the paperwork's done, it's important to have what form, 8606?

Jeffrey Levine: That's right. Form 8606 which reports after-tax amounts in traditional IRAs. That would be the form that you want to make sure is filed any time after-tax money goes into or out of a traditional IRA.

