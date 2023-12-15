Home energy tax credits: How they work, who is eligible & how to claim them

Two home energy tax credits that were revamped by Biden's Inflation Reduction act could save those who have made energy-efficient updates to their home quite a bit on their tax bill.

From contributing to tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts to selling unprofitable investments to offset capital gains, taxpayers have a number of tools in their arsenal to decrease their tax bill (or increase their refund) when it comes time to settle up with Uncle Sam.

Added to the taxpayer’s toolkit in the mid-aughts and expanded in 2022 with Biden’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act are several revamped home energy tax credits aimed at incentivizing environmentally responsible home improvement purchases. But just what are these credits, and what sorts of home improvement projects qualify? Who is eligible to claim the credits, and how much can they lower your tax burden?

What is a tax credit?

A tax credit, according to the IRS, is a “dollar-for-dollar amount taxpayers claim on their tax return to reduce the income tax they owe.” In other words, if properly claimed, a tax credit directly reduces how much someone must pay in taxes. Some tax credits are even refundable, meaning that if a person’s tax liability is zero, or if the credit amount exceeds their tax liability, it can be added to their tax refund.

There are many different types of tax credits — earned income, childcare and electric vehicle credits are among the best known — but home energy credits have seen increasing use among taxpayers as energy-efficient home upgrades have become more popular and accessible over the last decade.

Purchases that qualify for home energy tax credits range from clean, energy-generating power sources like solar panels and wind turbines to more basic additions like energy-efficient windows or air conditioning systems. If you’ve made any green upgrades to your primary or secondary residence, even if you’re a renter, you might be eligible to claim these credits against your tax bill in 2023 and beyond.

Qualifying clean energy purchases — like new solar panels — for a taxpayer's residence can qualify them for the Residential Clean Energy Credit. Raze Solar via Unsplash

What are the 2 home energy tax credits? Can you claim both?

Confusingly, there are actually two different home energy tax credits: the Residential Clean Energy Credit and the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit. At first glance, the two seem remarkably similar. Both offer a 30% tax credit on qualifying energy-efficient home expenditures, and both are valid each tax year toward improvements made through 2032.

Luckily, the same form — IRS Form 5695 — is used for both credits, and from the taxpayer’s perspective, they can be treated (for the most part) as a single entity. In other words, you can claim both simultaneously, but each covers different types of purchases and comes with different stipulations.

Part I of Form 5695, which occupies the first page, covers the Residential Clean Energy Credit (which has to do with solar, wind, and geothermal power generation; solar water heaters; fuel cells; and battery storage), and Part II, which occupies the form’s second and third pages, covers the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit (which has to do with doors, windows, insulation, cooling and heating, stoves, and energy audits), which has an annual limit of $3,200.

Both of these credits are nonrefundable, meaning any excess credit you earn cannot be added to your refund if your credit amount exceeds your tax bill. That being said, excess from each credit earned from the Residential Clean Energy Credit can be carried forward and used to reduce the amount you owe in future years, while this is not the case for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit — anything earned that exceeds your tax burden is relinquished and cannot be carried ahead.

Below is a table that breaks down the similarities and differences between the two home credits.

Residential Clean Energy Credit vs. Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit (at a glance)

Residential Clean Energy Credit Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit Credit amount 30% 30% Lifetime limit None None Annual limit None $3,200 Focus Green power generation and storage Energy-efficient home upgrades Available for Primary residences and qualifying secondary residences Primary residences only Excess credit carries forward to future tax years Yes No

How much can you claim for the home energy tax credits based on your energy-efficient upgrades?

The table below lists qualifying purchases for both home energy credits along with annual limits. The first four items listed in the table pertain to the Residential Clean Energy Credit, while the rest pertain to the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit.