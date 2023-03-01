Here's the Cost of Filing Your Taxes Late

Waiting too long to pay your taxes can lead to big financial losses.

It’s tax season and living isn’t exactly easy for the estimated 165.7 million U.S. individual tax returns (2022 numbers) that fulfill their civic obligations to the Internal Revenue Service.

Of that estimated number, approximately 30% will procrastinate on their tax filing this year, with most of that number stating their taxes were “too complicated and stressful," according to a new study by IPX1031.

DON'T MISS: Here's Why Your Tax Refund Is Probably Going to Be Minuscule

“Others are avoiding the task because it’s too time-consuming, or they don’t believe they’re getting a refund,” the IPX study reported.

Many Americans procrastinate on their taxes because they'd rather do basically anything else than insert tax form data into their tax software.

“They find it boring or tedious,” said Choice Tax Relief founder and certified public accountant Logan Allec. “Also, the process can also be confusing for many people.”

Other Americans may have undergone a traumatic life experience, causing them to get behind on their taxes.

“For some of these folks, the problem has snowballed over several years,” Allec told TheStreet. “For whatever reason, there's not much upside in putting off until tomorrow what you could do today.”

Shutterstock

Waiting To File Taxes is a Financial Risk

There’s a downside to filing your taxes at the last minute, or filing them late, tax experts say.

“If you're expecting a refund, procrastinating on filing your taxes only extends the length of time before your refund finds its way into your pocket,” Allec said. “You could be putting money to work for you by paying off debt or investing in the stock market. Every day you wait to file your taxes and get that refund is another day that money isn't working for you.”

Additionally, if you end up owing the IRS, waiting until the last minute could mean missing your tax payment before the deadline.

That’s a big problem.

“Paying your tax liability after the deadline results in a failure-to-pay penalty in the amount of 0.5% of your unpaid tax debt per month or part of the month,” Allec noted. “This penalty maxes out at 25% of your liability.”