Federal tax credit for residential solar energy

The Residential Clean Energy Credit for solar energy upgrades to your home has been extended through 2034 and expanded in value.

Key takeaways

When you purchase (not lease) new solar-powered equipment that generates electricity or heats water, or purchase solar power storage equipment, you generally can claim the Residential Clean Energy Credit to lower your tax bill.

To qualify, the energy-saving improvements need to be made to your US residence, which can be a house, a mobile home, a cooperative apartment, a condominium, a manufactured home, or houseboat.

The credit can apply to a vacation home, but only for the percentage of the tax year that you spend there.

The residential solar energy credit is worth 30% of the installed system costs through 2032, 26% in 2033, 22% in 2034 and expires after that.

What is the Residential Clean Energy Credit?

In an effort to encourage Americans to use solar power, the US government offers tax credits for solar systems. The Inflation Reduction Act renamed and extended the existing solar tax credit through 2034 for solar system installations on residential property. It also increased the credit’s value. Let's take a closer look at some of the benefits of the solar tax credit and how you can claim it.

How does the federal solar tax credit work?

When you purchase solar equipment for your home and have tax liability, you generally can claim a solar tax credit to lower your tax bill. The Residential Clean Energy Credit is non-refundable meaning that it can offset your income tax liability dollar-for-dollar, but any excess credit won’t be refunded. If the credit exceeds your tax liability for the year, you can “roll over” the unused portion to future years so long as the credit remains in effect.

There are no income limits on the solar tax credit, so all individual taxpayers are eligible to claim the credit on qualifying solar energy equipment investments made to their homes within the United States.

If you purchase power generated by solar equipment through a lease agreement or power purchase agreement, you aren’t the system owner and thus can’t claim the credit on your taxes.

What costs are covered by the solar tax credit?

The qualified energy-saving equipment covered by the Residential Clean Energy Credit includes:

Solar-powered equipment that generates electricity or heats water

Solar power storage equipment for 2022, but a capacity of at least 3 kilowatt hours (kWh) is required beginning in 2023

Qualifying installation and labor costs

The tax credit doesn't apply for systems that you lease or for systems that you use to heat a swimming pool or hot tub.

Qualified homes

To qualify for the solar credit, the energy-saving improvements need to be made to your US residence, which can include your:

House

Houseboat

Mobile home

Cooperative apartment

Condominium

Manufactured home that conforms to Federal Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards

How do I qualify for the solar tax credit?

To qualify for claiming the solar tax credit on your tax return, you’ll first need to meet some eligibility criteria: