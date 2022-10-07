Estimated Tax Payments In Retirement: Who Pays, Who Doesn't

Taxes are not created equally, even if you are a retiree. Watch the video above if you are a recent retiree and trying to determine your estimated tax payments.

Our Retirement Daily's Robert Powell caught up with Jeffrey Levine, CPA and tax pro from Buckingham Strategic Wealth Partners to discuss that and more.

Video Transcript| Jeffrey Levine, CPA and Tax Expert, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Robert Powell: Do retirees need to make estimated tax payments? Well here to talk with me about that is Jeffrey Levine from Buckingham. Jeffrey, welcome.

Jeffrey Levine: It's good to be with you, Bob. And this one is another one of our favorite answers. It depends. It depends upon the retiree and what their sources of income are, and how they are paying their tax. Ultimately, not every retiree will have a tax liability. For many retirees, their income is modest enough that they don't have a tax liability at the end of the year. And if you don't have a tax liability, you don't have to make tax payments throughout the year.

Recommended Read: Estimated Taxes: How to Determine What to Pay and When

Watch the video interview above, or read the video transcript below.

TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert help your way: get help as you go, or hand your taxes off. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return. Enjoy up to an additional $20 off when you get started with TurboTax Live.

Now, for those who will have a tax liability, who are fortunate enough to have enough income where that's an issue, well, then, in general, you're supposed to make your payments throughout the year. While you're working, that's kind of done automatically because typically if you're an employee, you're having a little bit taken out of each paycheck via withholding. But if you are a retiree, well, we've got to look at what sources of income you have. If you have a pension, well, maybe that's happening automatically on a regular basis still. But a lot of retirees, live primarily on interest and dividends, IRA distributions, and Social Security distributions or benefits, none of which may be having money withheld directly.

In those cases, the retiree has really two choices. One is to make those estimated tax payments throughout the year. So in general, it's going to be about a quarter of the tax liability in each quarter. There are some nuances there depending upon exactly how high your income is, etc., but typically it's going to be about a quarter of your tax liability each quarter that you would pay. Or what you can also do is just at any time during the year have the correct amount withheld from any source of income. So for instance, let's say a retiree had mostly interest in dividends and Social Security benefits early in the year. And then at some point late in the year, they took their required minimum distribution. If they needed to make $10,000 of estimated tax payments throughout the year, well, that's $2,500 per quarter.

You could do that. Or what you could actually do is just do $10,000 of withholding from any time, such as from that required minimum distribution. And that would work even if you did it on December 31. And that's because of a little wrinkle in the law, a nuance that says if you make payments via withholding, it's treated as though it was made ratable throughout the year. So even if you pay it on December 31, you make that withholding then, it's treated as if you pay it in $2,500 per quarter. However, if you're actually writing the check to the IRS, that generally does need to be paid on a regular, ongoing basis quarterly.

Robert Powell: Right, so you mentioned RMDs as a triggering event. I'm told that Roth conversions can be the cause of needing to pay or make estimated tax payments.

Jeffrey Levine: A Roth conversion certainly may increase your income. That would make you have to have a tax liability or cause you to have a tax liability where none existed before. But generally, if you're able to pay for the tax on that conversion out of other money, then it's a better way to go about making that conversion. So maybe a $50,000 conversion causes your income tax bill to go up where you now have to make estimated tax payments where you didn't before, even though you could withhold some of your IRA money as part of that conversion. If you have other dollars, let's say, just bank money sitting aside, it will generally be better to make the payments out of those dollars. Even if it means doing estimated tax payments, it's better to tax treatment than using your tax preference dollars like IRA or Roth IRA money to pay the same tax bill.

Robert Powell: Right, and is it worth mentioning the penalties involved in perhaps underpaying?

Jeffrey Levine: Sure, effectively, an underpayment penalty really isn't so much a penalty as it is an IRS-enforced interest rate. It's referred to as the estimated tax penalty. But essentially it is an interest rate-driven penalty. You didn't pay this amount. It was supposed to be here. It's late. We're going to charge you a late fee that's interest payment. And of course, that depends on what your interest is. Of course, interest rates have been rising, which means the estimated tax penalty is also going to be rising for those who are late on payments. So if you've got to make your estimated tax payments, now would be a good time to learn to do so.

Editor's Note: The content was reviewed for tax accuracy by a TurboTax CPA expert.

Zach Faulds contributed to the writing of this article and produced the video and/or the graphics associated with it.