Deathbed Gifts Explained With Examples

Deathbed gifts, also known as Donatio Mortis Causa, are when someone transfers assets just before, or upon their death. While it sounds like a good idea on the surface, many experts say there are better estate planning strategies.

Watch the video above. Jamie Hargrove, attorney, CPA, and founder at Hargrove Firm explains why most deathbed gifts are a bad idea. He also shares some examples of how a deathbed gift could negatively impact an estate.

