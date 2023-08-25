Common tax mistakes: Avoid these errors on your tax returns

Learn how to avoid these mistakes and maximize your tax savings, ensure accuracy in your tax filings and avoid penalties with these helpful tips.

It's seemingly impossible to estimate the number of individuals who make mistakes on their income tax returns. But what is known are the types of mistakes taxpayers are making. Here’s a look at some of those mistakes.

Mistakes made with IRAs

One common tax mistake Christopher Lyman, a certified financial planner with Allied Financial Advisors, sees with his clients, especially younger clients who do their taxes themselves, is that they do not receive a deduction for IRA contributions.

The rules for deducting contributions to an IRA for single filers and married filing jointly depend on whether the taxpayer has or does not have an employer-sponsored retirement plan. Here are the rules:

1. Single filers without an employer-sponsored retirement plan: Single filers who do not have an employer-sponsored retirement plan can deduct the full amount of their traditional IRA contributions, up to the annual contribution limit.

2. Married filing jointly without an employer-sponsored retirement plan: Married couples filing jointly where neither spouse has an employer-sponsored retirement plan can each deduct the full amount of their traditional IRA contributions, up to the annual contribution limit.

3. Single or head of household filers with an employer-sponsored retirement plan: Single or head of household filers who have an employer-sponsored retirement plan may be able to deduct all or a portion of their traditional IRA contributions, depending on their modified adjusted gross income (MAGI). For 2023, the deduction is phased out for single or head of household filers with MAGI between $73,000 and $83,000. (Read: 2023 IRA Deduction Limits - Effect of Modified AGI on Deduction if You Are Covered by a Retirement Plan at Work at the IRS website.)

4. Married filing jointly with an employer-sponsored retirement plan: Married couples filing jointly where one or both spouses have an employer-sponsored retirement plan may be able to deduct all or a portion of their traditional IRA contributions, depending on their MAGI. For 2023, the deduction is phased out for married couples filing jointly with MAGI between $116,000 and $136,000 if the spouse making the contribution is covered by an employer-sponsored retirement plan. If neither spouse is covered by an employer-sponsored retirement plan, there is no income limit for deducting traditional IRA contributions.

See: IRS Publication 590-A: Contributions to Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs), for more information on IRA contribution and deduction limits.