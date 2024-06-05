Choose how your business is taxed: IRS Form 8832

Different business structures have distinct tax benefits and obligations. If you want to change your business's tax status, you'll need IRS Form 8832.

Key takeaways

IRS Form 8832 is used for Entity Classification Election, allowing businesses to choose their federal tax status. For example, an LLC can switch to a different tax status, such as a C corporation or an S corporation.

C corporations can yield significant tax benefits, including potential lower tax rates, ability to offer stock types, employee benefits, liability protection, and business continuity. However, these benefits must be weighed against the possible double taxation of the corporation's profits.

S corporations, suitable for smaller businesses, prevent double taxation encountered by C corporations by passing the company's income, losses, deductions, and credits to shareholders to report on their personal tax returns.

Form 8832 allows individual or multi-member LLCs to revert back to a simpler tax structure like a sole proprietorship or a partnership. Though it reduces paperwork, it also means saying goodbye to personal liability protection offered by an LLC or corporate structure.

As your business grows and evolves, so may its tax needs. Different business structures have distinct tax benefits and obligations. If you're wanting to change your business's tax status, you'll need to familiarize yourself with IRS Form 8832. This form offers a way for entities to elect how they are classified for federal tax purposes, opening avenues to potential tax savings.