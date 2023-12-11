Do capital losses offset income? Tax-loss harvesting for beginners

Tax loss harvesting has long been a common year-end maneuver among wealthy, older investors in higher tax brackets. In simple terms, it’s a year-end purge of unprofitable stocks performed to offset the tax burden of any capital gains (profits from selling winning stocks) realized throughout the year.

Newer and younger investors, however, may not be familiar with the practice. But with the advent of fee-free investing and fractional share trading — now commonplace thanks to popular digital brokerages like Robinhood — more young retail investors are trading stocks, and as a result, having to contend with the tax implications of doing so.

But can smaller-scale retail investors really benefit from this time-honored and IRS-approved accounting maneuver? And how exactly does tax-loss harvesting work? Here’s a simple breakdown for newer, younger investors and hobbyist stock traders.

What are capital gains and losses? How are they taxed?

When an investor buys a stock and it goes up in value, that’s a capital gain. If it goes down in value, that’s a capital loss. Only once a stock is sold, however, are capital gains or losses realized, and only realized capital gains and losses affect an investor’s tax burden.

Capital gains and losses come in two forms. Long-term capital gains and losses are those realized from the sale of assets that have been held for longer than a year, while short-term gains and losses are realized from the sale of assets that were held for less than one year.

Investors have to pay taxes on realized capital gains because they are a form of income. When it comes to paying Uncle Sam, short-term capital gains are taxed at the same marginal rate as ordinary income, whereas long-term capital gains are taxed at lower rates — 0% for people or couples that fall into the lowest bracket. See the tables at the bottom of this article for a full list of rates for 2023 and 2024.

Capital gains and losses are reported on Schedule D of Form 1040 on an investor's tax return. Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

What is tax-loss harvesting? How does it work?

Investors are more likely to sell winning stocks than losing ones, so for many, realized gains tend to exceed realized losses as the end of the year approaches. After all, most average investors tend to hold on to stocks that have lost value in the hopes that they’ll go back up eventually.

Tax loss harvesting is the practice of purposefully selling stocks that have declined in value — as painful as that might be — in order to offset your capital gains or ordinary income so that you pay less in taxes.

For instance, if an investor realizes $4,000 in capital gains, but purposefully sells losing stocks to the tune of $2,000 in capital losses before year-end, they will only be taxed on the $2,000 of their capital gains that weren’t offset by their losses.

Additionally, if an individual doesn’t have any realized capital gains, or if their losses exceed their gains, they can use their losses to offset up to $3,000 of their ordinary income. For an individual who sits right above the lower end of a particular tax bracket, a $3,000 reduction in taxable income could push them into a lower bracket and translate to a major discount on their tax bill.