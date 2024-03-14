Thanks to the SECURE 2.0 Act, 529 education savings plan beneficiaries can now enjoy tax advantages after they graduate from college.

Fast facts:

· 529 plans offer multiple benefits outside your federal tax returns

· Thanks to the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, 529 account holders are now allowed to roll over up to $35,000 in unused funds into a Roth IRA

· They also offer tremendous flexibility: Contributions of up to $10,000 per year can go towards any public, private, or religious school, even elementary and high schools

· 529s have grown in popularity in the past decade, according to Sallie Mae: Only 3% of students used a 529 plan to fund their college expenses in 2015, while 33% of students used them in 2022

Have children, or thinking about kids someday? According to the College Board, the average cost of college tuition has soared to $28,840 per year for in-state schools and $60,420 for private schools, which means you can’t start saving soon enough.

Luckily, the government incentivizes savers through a unique program, known as the 529 plan, which offers tax-free funds to use towards tuition and other qualified college expenses.

Due to changes introduced by the SECURE 2.0 Act, which took effect in 2024, 529 plans now offer their beneficiaries significant tax advantages after they receive their diplomas, too.

529 plans have been around since 1996, but they were mainly a savings vehicle for high-income families, according to a study by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). In 2015, it was reported that only 3% of Americans were saving through these accounts, and that they had a median income of $142,000.

But as the price of tuition skyrocketed, 529s have grown in popularity, according to Sallie Mae, the country’s largest student loan provider. 33% of students used a 529 plan to fund their college expenses in 2022, which breaks down to 16 million families with an average account balance of $25,630.

Not only are 529 plans very flexible; they also have significant tax advantages that don’t have anything to do with your federal tax returns, although some states offer tax credits for certain plans.

As part of the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, 529 plan account holders are now allowed to roll over up to $35,000 in unused funds into a Roth IRA, and that could help their recent grads save for retirement, buy their first home, or get their careers off the ground.

SECURE 2.0 added even more benefits to 529 Plans that could help your child once they finish college. Floresco Productions; Getty Images

What is a 529 education savings plan?

Formally known as “qualified tuition plans” and federally authorized by section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, 529 plans are sponsored by all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They are used to fund a child’s education expenses, and they offer a lot of flexibility.

Since there are multiple people involved, it’s important to understand the lingo behind 529 plans. The individual who opens the 529 plan is known as the account holder or the saver, while the child or prospective student is known as the beneficiary.

In addition, since 529 plans accept contributions from third parties, the child’s grandparents, other relatives, or friends can also contribute to this account. And if your child opts to skip college altogether, you can even make another child or grandchild the account's beneficiary.

The 2 types of 529 plans:

Education savings plans: Education savings plans allow the saver to put aside money for tuition, fees, room and board, and other education-related expenses, like textbooks and laptops. Some plans have residency requirements for the account holder and beneficiary, so it’s important to check out the fine details of the plans offered in your state (or another state of your choice) before you enroll.

Education savings plans allow the saver to put aside money for tuition, fees, room and board, and other education-related expenses, like textbooks and laptops. Some plans have residency requirements for the account holder and beneficiary, so it’s important to check out the fine details of the plans offered in your state (or another state of your choice) before you enroll. Prepaid tuition plans: Prepaid tuition plans offer account holders the choice of purchasing credits that the beneficiary can use to “lock in” current tuition rates at a participating college and university, but it's important to note that not every state offers this type of plan.

Remember, these plans are very flexible; in fact, they’re not just for college tuition — 529 plan contributions worth up to $10,000 per year can go towards any public, private, or religious school, even elementary and high schools, although unlike college, these funds are solely authorized to cover tuition expenses.

529 plan funding can even help your child after graduation since it can also be used to pay off student loans: A maximum of $10,000 (lifetime, not per year) can be allocated to student loan repayment, as authorized by the SECURE Act of 2019.

How does a 529 work? Where can I open one?

There are no income qualifications for 529 plans, but account holders must be U.S. residents with a U.S. mailing address, a Social Security number, or a Tax ID.

529 plan beneficiaries must also have a Social Security number or tax ID.

Account holders invest contributions into their choice of designated mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), target-date portfolios, or high-yield savings products. Some funds automatically redistribute allocations; others give investors the option to select their investments according to their risk profile; for example, aggressive investors might choose funds that have higher potential for gains but also greater volatility in order to achieve a shorter-term payoff.