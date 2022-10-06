Not All Annuities Are Taxed Equally - A Step-by-Step Guide

How are distributions from an annuity taxed?

Our Retirement Daily's Robert Powell caught up with Jeffrey Levine, CPA and tax pro from Buckingham Strategic Wealth Partners, to answer this question and more.

Video Transcript| Jeffrey Levine, CPA and Tax Expert, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Robert Powell: How are distributions from an annuity taxed? Well, here to talk with me about this is Jeffrey Levine from Buckingham. Jeffrey, welcome.

Jeffrey Levine: Good to be with you, Bob. You know, this is one of those it depends on questions, and that's because what type of annuity and how is it owned and how is it paying out? All of those things are going to matter. So, for instance, if you own this annuity inside your retirement account, well, then the terms of the retirement account are going to dictate how that income is taxed. For instance, if you have an IRA annuity and you're taking money out of that IRA annuity, well, it's generally going to be taxed at all ordinary income tax rates as all ordinary income, because that's the way most IRA distributions are treated. Similarly, if this was a Roth IRA annuity, the chances are if you follow the rules, it will be tax and penalty-free.

But let's say you invested in this annuity with non-qualified, meaning after-tax dollars, money just sitting in a bank account. Well, even then it depends. Provided it's been purchased over the last few decades or so if you don't annuitize the annuity, that is make an irrevocable election to turn it into an income stream. If you don't do that, then the way it works is actually a last in, first out sort of taxation. You might say, what does that mean? It means until you have paid tax on all your earnings at ordinary income tax rates and you burn down that amount to get back to your initial investment, it will all be taxable.

But sometimes people will annuitize their annuity. In other words, they will say, hey, insurance company, take my pile of money and pay it back to me over a number of years or potentially over my lifetime, over my lifetime in someone else, such as my spouse's lifetime. And in those instances, you will receive back your basis irritably. So for instance, if you have a 10-year payout, well you'll receive 1/10 of that basis back each year. If you do it over a lifetime, well, we'll look and see what your expected lifetime and you'll get back a portion of your basis, the after-tax or tax-free amount, each distribution each year, and whatever additional amounts are paid on top of that would be subject to income tax. So it's a more tax-efficient way of getting money out of your annuity, but it means you've irrevocably selected to annuitize those amounts and you no longer have the big pile of money. You just have an income stream.

Editor's Note: The content was reviewed for tax accuracy by a TurboTax CPA expert.

Zach Faulds contributed to the writing of this article and produced the video and/or the graphics associated with it.