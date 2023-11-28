2024 tax brackets: What you need to know for next year's tax season

Inflation’s behind more increases to your income tax limits in 2024.

On Nov. 9, 2023, the IRS announced its inflation-adjusted tax brackets for 2024, raising both the thresholds for income tax brackets as well as the standard deductions for tax year 2024.

The IRS has adjusted tax brackets higher by about 5.4%. It does this using a formula that takes into account the consumer price index (CPI) to curb a phenomenon known as “bracket creep.” That is what happens when inflation, or rising prices, cause your income to notch up into a higher tax bracket without a corresponding rise in real income.

2024 tax brackets are going up by 5.4% to account for inflation Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

That’s the thing about inflation; it affects so much more than just your wallet, and that’s what makes it so harmful.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new tax brackets and how they’ll impact the amount you’ll pay in tax year 2024 — even if your income hasn’t changed.

Some tax bracket basics

Simply put, a tax bracket determines your tax rate. The IRS divides incomes into ranges, each of which are subject to a certain federal tax rate. As your income grows, your tax rate also increases. For example, someone making $500,000 per year would pay a lot more in taxes than someone making $25,000 a year.

This is a hallmark of a progressive income tax system, which is what we use in the U.S.

However, things get a little more complicated because our progressive tax system also uses marginal rates. This means that your earnings are not taxed all at one rate. Rather, you get taxed at different rates as your pay transcends brackets. In other words, in 2024, a married couple filing jointly would pay 10% on their first $23,200, then 12% on any additional income up to $94,300, 22% on any additional income up to $201,050, and so on.

Tax brackets aren’t just for income, either; they also determine how much taxes you pay on your capital gains (income from things you’ve sold for a profit like stocks or real estate) in any given year.