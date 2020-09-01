StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Why Walmart+ Isn't As Strong as Amazon Prime...Yet

Katherine Ross

Walmart unveiled Walmart+ on Tuesday.

“Members will receive unlimited free delivery from stores, fuel discounts and access to tools that make shopping faster for families,” Walmart said in a statement. “Membership will be available to all customers on Sept. 15. It will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period.” 

Walmart says it plans to add more benefits in the future.

The unlimited free delivery includes in-store prices, with delivery as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items, including groceries. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited.

Current subscribers to that program will automatically become Walmart+ members.

There will also be “Scan & Go.” Customers can use the Walmart app to scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay.

Fuel discounts are another part of Walmart+: 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Members soon will also be able to fuel up at Sam's Club stations, the company said.

“Life feels more complicated than ever. Walmart+ is designed to make it easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience,” said Walmart’s Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS weighed in on Walmart+ and why he isn't giving up his Amazon Prime yet.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple - Stock Split Reaction

Jeeho Yun

by

Emmanwo8

Breaking Down Zoom Earnings

Kevin Perkins, Kareem Winters and Nikhil Gunderia

by

Curt$

Tesla Announces a $5 Billion Share Offering

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Javier Frausto

by

Nikhil Gunderia

What the Phase One Trade Deal Has in Common With TikTok

Here's what has Jeff Marks comparing the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal with the TikTok deal.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

How to Approach Apple, Tesla After Stock Splits

Let's talk about the Apple and Tesla stock splits.

Katherine Ross

by

KareemWinters

What Honeywell, Salesforce, Amgen Mean for the Dow

Here's what the new Dow components mean for the Dow.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Chris Paul

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer's August Trading Takeaway

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on August trading.

Katherine Ross

The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Dwyane Wade

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

Introducing, The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Kobe Bryant

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2