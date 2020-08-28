StreetLightning
Why Okta Is a 'Great Play' on Remote Access

Katherine Ross

Okta posted earnings Thursday night. 

The company posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss, but beat revenue estimates and raised its forward-looking guidance.

For the quarter ending in July, the cloud software firm posted total revenue of $200.4 million, up 43% year-over-year, and a GAAP loss of 48 cents per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $186.3 million and a GAAP loss of 41 cents per share.

Okta reported total calculated billings of $198.1 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year, and a remaining performance obligation of $1.43 billion, an increase of 56% year-over-year. 

“The three mega-trends that have been driving our business for the past several years - the adoption of cloud and hybrid IT, digital transformation, and zero trust security -- are all being accelerated globally by the current environment,” said Okta CEO Todd McKinnon in a statement. 

For the current quarter and full year, Okta CFO Bill Losch added that it's “prudent to continue to expect some near-term economic uncertainty," but that its fiscal second quarter results gave the company confidence in raising its outlook.

Okta is guiding for third quarter sales of $202 million to $203 million, up 32% to 33% and ahead of Wall Street's consensus of $195.7 million. For the full fiscal year, Okta now expects revenue of $800 million to $803 million, up 37% and above consensus estimates of $777 million.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, weighed in on Okta.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

