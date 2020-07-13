Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Goldman Sachs

It's the start of earnings season...and you know what that means

JPMorgan, BlackRock and Wells Fargo are among a slew of banks and financial companies set to kick off second-quarter earnings season in the week ahead.

JPMorgan is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.8 billion, or $1.15 a share, on sales of $30.4 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

Citigroup is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or 35 cents a share, on sales of $19.1 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a survey of 21 analysts.

Wells Fargo is expected to report a loss of $151.9 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $18.4 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a survey of 24 analysts.

And Goldman Sachs is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $3.90 a share, on sales of $9.8 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a survey of 19 analysts.

Jim Cramer said that he'll be watching Goldman Sachs. Check out why in the video above.

