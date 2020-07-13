StreetLightning
Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Goldman Sachs

Katherine Ross

It's the start of earnings season...and you know what that means 

JPMorgan, BlackRock and Wells Fargo are among a slew of banks and financial companies set to kick off second-quarter earnings season in the week ahead.

JPMorgan is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.8 billion, or $1.15 a share, on sales of $30.4 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

Citigroup is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or 35 cents a share, on sales of $19.1 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a survey of 21 analysts.

Wells Fargo is expected to report a loss of $151.9 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $18.4 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a survey of 24 analysts.

And Goldman Sachs is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $3.90 a share, on sales of $9.8 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a survey of 19 analysts.

Jim Cramer said that he'll be watching Goldman Sachs. Check out why in the video above. 

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: You Should Have Bought Tesla Stock 1,500 Points Ago

Jim Cramer really wishes you would have listened to him on Tesla stock. Here's where he thinks the stock is headed next.

Katherine Ross

sbear

Jim Cramer: Wait Until the Smoke Clears Around the Analog-Maxim Deal

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the Analog Devices acquisition of Maxim.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Livongo Doesn't Have Any Competition

Know what Livongo does? Jim Cramer says it's time to give the stock a look.

Katherine Ross

Buy Pepsico Stock After Earnings, Jim Cramer Says

Time to take a sip of Pepsico stock? Jim Cramer breaks down his take on Pepsico earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: U.S. Companies Are Moving Out of China

Jim Cramer weighs in on the tension between China and the U.S.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Doesn't Want to Own Oil

Jim Cramer weighs in on oil and how to approach oil stocks heading into the OPEC meeting.

Katherine Ross

Goldman Sachs Could Be Bright Spot in Dismal Bank Earnings, Jim Cramer Says

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and more prepare to report quarterly earnings. Jim Cramer says the Fed already gave a clue, and it doesn't look good with the exception of Goldman.

DanKuhn14

sbear

Jim Cramer Says Use Technical Analysis to Keep Your Emotions in Check

Jim Cramer says fundamental and technical analysis need to be used in tandem amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DanKuhn14

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Robinhood Investors Are Searching for Next Tesla

Jim Cramer breaks down the type of stock millennials are looking to buy on Robinhood and other investing applications.

DanKuhn14

AlfredE

Jim Cramer Needs to Know Why You Hate Masks

Refuse to wear a mask? Jim Cramer wants to know why.

DanKuhn14

sbear