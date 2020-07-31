StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Why Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Is 'Holding Onto' Facebook

Katherine Ross

Facebook reported earnings on Thursday

The social-media giant, which relies largely on advertising as its income stream, earned $5.18 billion, or $1.80 a share, in the quarter, compared with $2.62 billion, or 91 cents, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue reached $18.69 billion from $16.89 billion a year earlier.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of earnings per share of $1.39 on revenue of $17.34 billion.

In the second quarter and in the first three weeks of July, ad revenue grew 10% from a year earlier. Facebook said it expected a similar growth figure for full third-quarter ad revenue.

That figure is subject to a number of factors, including the pace of economic recovery; a potential easing of usage of the site as lockdowns are lifted; the potential impact of the boycott; and headwinds including regulation, like the California Consumer Privacy Act, Facebook said. 

Investors, including Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio, looked through Facebook's results for the dual impact of COVID-19 and a significant advertiser boycott -- arising from complaints about hate speech on the platform -- on its ad-based business model.

“[As] shelter-in-place restrictions continue to ease, we expect the number of Facebook daily active users and monthly active users to be flat or slightly down in most regions” in Q3 compared with Q2, Facebook said.

Full-year 2020 capital expenditures should come in around $16 billion, the high end of the company’s estimate of $14 billion to $16 billion, “as we have resumed data-center- construction efforts earlier than expected," the company said. Facebook also said that outlook remains conditioned on how covid-19 affects its ability to build those projects.

And the company expects a full-year tax rate in the mid-teens percent. The rate was 16% in Q2.

Jeff Marks says that the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio is "holding onto" Facebook

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here..

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Apple's Stock Split Is Important to Bring in More Retail Investors

Here's what Apple's stock split means for investors.

Katherine Ross

Why Amazon 'Crushed' This Quarter

Here's what you need to know about the Amazon earnings.

Katherine Ross

Colgate-Palmolive Is a Buy After Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings. Here's how to approach the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: You're Nobody Unless You're In Apple's App Store

Jim Cramer takes a look at Apple's App Store dominance following Tim Cook's congressional testimony.

Katherine Ross

What to Watch After Alphabet Reports Revenue Decline

Here's a look at Alphabet's quarter and what comes next.

Katherine Ross

How to Approach AbbVie After Earnings

Here's how to look at AbbVie earnings following earnings.

Katherine Ross

Apple Needs to Show Lifetime Value of iPhone User, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what you need to watch in services and iPhone when Apple reports earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 30. `

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on China: We Want Trade War, Not Cold War

Jim Cramer weighs in on the growing tensions between the U.S. and China and what they could mean for Apple.

Katherine Ross

Starbucks Knows Social Distancing Is Here to Stay: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down his biggest takeaway from Starbucks earnings.

DanKuhn14

by

BillEnright