Why Jim Cramer Thinks Microsoft Stock Is a Winner

Katherine Ross

TikTok is suing the Trump Administration.

The company explained its lawsuit in a blog post Monday morning.

"The executive order seeks to ban TikTok purportedly because of the speculative possibility that the application could be manipulated by the Chinese government. But, as the U.S. government is well aware, Plaintiffs have taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok’s U.S. user data, including by having TikTok store such data outside of China (in the United States and Singapore) and by erecting software barriers that help ensure that TikTok stores its U.S. user data separately from the user data of other ByteDance products," ByteDance's TikTok wrote in a blog post. "These actions were made known to the U.S. government during a recent U.S. national security review of ByteDance’s 2017 acquisition of a China-based company, Musical.ly. As part of that review, Plaintiffs provided voluminous documentation to the U.S. government documenting TikTok's security practices and made commitments that were more than sufficient to address any conceivable U.S. government privacy or national security concerns..."

The blog post continued to say that the company felt that it had no choice but to respond to the Executive Order.

"To be clear, we far prefer constructive dialogue over litigation. But with the Executive Order threatening to bring a ban on our US operations – eliminating the creation of 10,000 American jobs and irreparably harming the millions of Americans who turn to this app for entertainment, connection, and legitimate livelihoods that are vital especially during the pandemic – we simply have no choice," the company continued.

From Markman on Tech: Why Facebook Wins If Microsoft Buys TikTok

ByteDance, the parent company, is currently in talks with Microsoft and Oracle has expressed interest in the company.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Comments
