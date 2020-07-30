StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Why Jim Cramer Thinks Apple Could Improve iPhone's Sound Quality

Katherine Ross

Here's what Jim Cramer wants Apple to consider improving.

Ahead of earnings, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of $2.04 and revenue of $52.13 billion for the quarter ending June 30.

"COVID-19 has made this one of the toughest quarters to form high-conviction expectations. But I believe financial results will be supported once again by services, as consumers continue to spend lavishly from home," said Daniel Martins, a financial researcher who writes about Apple. "The iPhone should be a story of pros and cons, with the April launch of the SE and earlier recovery in China helping to offset what should be a very weak North America market.”

In a special live show of Street Lightning, Cramer tackled all things Apple and Cramer and Katherine Ross featured questions asked by viewers. 

One such question was asked by Bwana68, who asked: What industries and innovation do you see Apple moving towards in the future?

Cramer, in response, noted that he thinks that Apple could improve the iPhone's sound quality so that you don't need an "additional device."

But, he noted that Apple generally has his bases covered and is "doing so much good right now."

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More on the Coronavirus Pandemic From TheStreet.com:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
paulajames
paulajames

My Name is, Paula James from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the snack of my finger things are made happened. Am now a powerful vampire and no one step on me without an apology goes free. I turn to human being also at any time i want to. And am one of the most dreaded and respected person in my country. i am now also very famous and rich with the help of the VAMPIRES EMPIRE. i get what ever a want. i become a vampire through the help of my friend who introduce me into a vampire Kingdom by given me their email: jamessuccessfultemple45@gmail.com, if you want to become a powerful and a real vampire kindly contact the vampire kingdom on their email: jamessuccessfultemple45@gmail.com for help. it is real. Contact them today. jamessuccessfultemple45@gmail.com

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: You're Nobody Unless You're In Apple's App Store

Jim Cramer takes a look at Apple's App Store dominance following Tim Cook's congressional testimony.

Katherine Ross

by

paulajames

Starbucks Knows Social Distancing Is Here to Stay: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down his biggest takeaway from Starbucks earnings.

DanKuhn14

by

paulajames

Apple Needs to Show Lifetime Value of iPhone User, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what you need to watch in services and iPhone when Apple reports earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 30. `

Katherine Ross

by

paulajames

Jim Cramer on China: We Want Trade War, Not Cold War

Jim Cramer weighs in on the growing tensions between the U.S. and China and what they could mean for Apple.

Katherine Ross

by

paulajames

Big Tech to Testify: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet are set to testify before Congress. Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry, but here's who should.

Katherine Ross

by

paulajames

Listen to What Tim Cook Says About China, Advises Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the risk facing Apple.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says AMD Is the 'Only Game in Town'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on AMD.

Katherine Ross

by

paulajames

Jim Cramer: Zoom's In Charge and Airlines Are Suffering

Jim Cramer weighs in on the airlines.

Katherine Ross

by

paulajames

Jim Cramer: Suppressing COVID Is the Only Way to Bring Back Boeing

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

by

paulajames