Why Jim Cramer Thinks Apple Could Improve iPhone's Sound Quality

Ahead of earnings, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of $2.04 and revenue of $52.13 billion for the quarter ending June 30.

"COVID-19 has made this one of the toughest quarters to form high-conviction expectations. But I believe financial results will be supported once again by services, as consumers continue to spend lavishly from home," said Daniel Martins, a financial researcher who writes about Apple. "The iPhone should be a story of pros and cons, with the April launch of the SE and earlier recovery in China helping to offset what should be a very weak North America market.”

One such question was asked by Bwana68, who asked: What industries and innovation do you see Apple moving towards in the future?

Cramer, in response, noted that he thinks that Apple could improve the iPhone's sound quality so that you don't need an "additional device."

But, he noted that Apple generally has his bases covered and is "doing so much good right now."

