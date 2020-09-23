TheStreet
Why Jim Cramer Is Still Bullish on Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine

Katherine Ross

Johnson & Johnson said it has started the final round of testing for its developing coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson said the single-shot dose, which will be tested on 60,000 trial participants, followed positive data from a phase 2 trial , which demonstrated that the "safety profile and immunogenicity after a single vaccination were supportive of further development."

The company also reiterated its aim of producing and supplying more than one billion doses of the vaccine -- should it be approved by regulators -- through the course of 2021, and aims to have a decision on the vaccine's effectiveness either later this year or in the first months of the next.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact the daily lives of people around the world, our goal remains the same - leveraging the global reach and scientific innovation of our company to help bring an end to this pandemic," said CEO Alex Gorsky. "As the world's largest healthcare company, we are bringing to bear our best scientific minds, and rigorous standards of safety, in collaboration with regulators, to accelerate the fight against this pandemic."

"This pivotal milestone demonstrates our focused efforts toward a COVID-19 vaccine that are built on collaboration and deep commitment to a robust scientific process," he added. "We are committed to clinical trial transparency and to sharing information related to our study, including details of our study protocol."

I'm bullish also! I'm just so scared of these companies that are producing these vaccines. What if it fails? That'll be a disaster

