Why Jim Cramer Says You Need One of These Three Stocks

McDonald's reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter, while its global comparable sales slid 2.2%.

The company also raised its dividend payable in December by 3% to $1.29 a share from $1.25 in September.

In the U.S, sales benefited from “strong average check growth from larger group orders as well as strong performance at the dinner daypart,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

“The company's strategic marketing investments and resulting promotional activity drove low double-digit comparable sales for the month of September, including positive comparable sales across all dayparts. Comparable guest counts remained negative for the quarter,” the company added.

McDonald's also said it benefited from a meal promotion with musician Travis Scott and faster service at its drive-throughs.

In international developmental licensed markets, McDonald’s suffered “negative comparable sales in Latin America and China, partly offset by strong positive comparable sales in Japan.”

In international operated markets, “comparable sales varied across markets with negative comparable sales in France, Spain, Germany and the U.K., partly offset by positive comparable sales in Australia,” McDonald’s said.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: