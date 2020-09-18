Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Mastercard Amid Rising European Coronavirus Cases

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 30,183,223, according to Johns Hopkins University, and deaths increased to 946,158.

In the U.S., there have been 6,675,560 cases of the coronavirus and 197,643 deaths - both tops in the world.

In London, a surge of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is expected to be confirmed by official figures Friday, putting England's capital on track for curbs on socializing in about two weeks, The Evening Standard reported.

France’s daily coronavirus cases rose by more than 10,000 to the highest since the end of the lockdown in May, Bloomberg reported. Health Minister Olivier Veran warned the disease was "“again very active” in the country.

The uptick in French infections mirrors steady increases across Europe, Bloomberg noted.

Switzerland's Roche said its Actemra drug reduced the likelihood patients with Covid-19-related pneumonia would need to be put on ventilators. Hospital patients taking the treatment were 44% less likely to need ventilators or die, according to Roche.

