StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: LVMH Was Paying Too Much for Tiffany's to Begin With

Katherine Ross

LVMH will not be going forward with its $16.2 billion deal for Tiffany.

In return, Tiffany said it plans to sue French fashion giant LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton over stalling and then reneging on its proposed takeover offer.

LVMH on Monday advised Tiffany of the existence of an Aug. 31 letter from the Ministre de l’Europe et des Affaires Etrangéres noting that “the American government has decided to implement an additional customs duty on the import of certain French goods, in particular goods in the luxury sector.”

In a statement, Tiffany said it has filed a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware against LVMH and related entities, alleging the designer-brand fashion icon has intentionally delayed the deal, most recently because of tariff concerns.

The lawsuit follows several delays by LVMH to push back the deal amid the coronavirus pandemic and what LVMH has said have been difficulties in filing for antitrust clearance with European regulators.

“We regret having to take this action but LVMH has left us no choice but to commence litigation to protect our company and our shareholders,” Tiffany Chairman Roger Farah said in a statement. “Tiffany is confident it has complied with all of its obligations under the merger agreement and is committed to completing the transaction on the terms agreed to last year. Tiffany expects the same of LVMH.”

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

Bank of America Initiates Shares of DraftKings with a Neutral Rating

Jacques Potts

by

JavierFrausto

SVBLeerink Downgrades Moderna (MRNA). Time to Sell?

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Why Foot Locker Hopefuls Have a Case - Goldman Sachs Initiates with a Buy Rating

Jeeho Yun

by

kperkins2

Why Jim Cramer Is a 'Huge Believer' In Microsoft's Azure Cloud

Jim Cramer weighs in on the JEDI contract and Microsoft's victory.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: Slack Did Not Have 'the Quarter We Expected'

Jim Cramer discusses what disappointed investors about Slack's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Will the Holiday Season Bring More Joy to the Gaming Industry?

Nikhil Gunderia

Jim Cramer to Investors: Let Lululemon's Stock Come Down

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on when to buy Lululemon.

Katherine Ross

Can Netflix Rally Over Its Competitors? Raymond James Resumes Coverage with Market Perform Rating

Kevin Perkins

Cramer: AstraZeneca Proves 'Vaccine Business Isn't as Easy as President Thinks'

Jim Cramer discusses AstraZeneca halting its vaccine trial.

Katherine Ross