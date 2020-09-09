Jim Cramer: LVMH Was Paying Too Much for Tiffany's to Begin With

LVMH will not be going forward with its $16.2 billion deal for Tiffany.

In return, Tiffany said it plans to sue French fashion giant LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton over stalling and then reneging on its proposed takeover offer.

LVMH on Monday advised Tiffany of the existence of an Aug. 31 letter from the Ministre de l’Europe et des Affaires Etrangéres noting that “the American government has decided to implement an additional customs duty on the import of certain French goods, in particular goods in the luxury sector.”

In a statement, Tiffany said it has filed a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware against LVMH and related entities, alleging the designer-brand fashion icon has intentionally delayed the deal, most recently because of tariff concerns.

The lawsuit follows several delays by LVMH to push back the deal amid the coronavirus pandemic and what LVMH has said have been difficulties in filing for antitrust clearance with European regulators.

“We regret having to take this action but LVMH has left us no choice but to commence litigation to protect our company and our shareholders,” Tiffany Chairman Roger Farah said in a statement. “Tiffany is confident it has complied with all of its obligations under the merger agreement and is committed to completing the transaction on the terms agreed to last year. Tiffany expects the same of LVMH.”

