Why Investors Should Consider Adding a Cybersecurity Stock to Their Portfolios

Let's talk about CrowdStrike ahead of earnings.

Bret Kenwell, a contributor for TheStreet, took a deep dive into CrowdStrike ahead of earnings.

"In the case of CrowdStrike stock, the shares are rallying into the three-times range extension, when measuring from the March low to the 2020 highs. Under that measure, the 361.8% extension comes into play near $160. If, however, one measures from the March low to the 2019 highs near $100, the 161.8% extension comes into play at $145.10," wrote Kenwell. "Investors can look at that however they would like to. Ultimately, though, we’ll need to see the post-earnings action to get a more clear idea of which levels become relevant and which do not."

And Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust owns NortonLifeLock.

"NortonLifeLock is an industry-leading and worldwide recognized user-centric Consumer Cyber Safety business that provides Device Security, Identity Threat Protection and Privacy software that protects customers from threats posed by cybercriminals. With Covid-19 accelerating online activity and working from home, NortonLifeLock is in a great position to meet the growing consumer need for cyber safety. Management is meeting this opportunity with a step up in marketing spend, especially in international markets, and if we see good yields on this investment it will lead to an improved growth profile and higher average revenue per users (ARPU)," the team at Action Alerts PLUS wrote in their weekly roundup.

So, does Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS think that investors should add a cybersecurity stock to their portfolios?

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: