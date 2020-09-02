StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Why Exxon's Job Cuts Are 'A Sign of the Times'

Katherine Ross

Exxon Mobil is assessing possible worldwide job cuts, a spokesman told Reuters Wednesday. The energy giant announced a voluntary layoff program in Australia following a slump in fuel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have evaluations underway on a country-by-country basis to assess possible additional efficiencies to right-size our business and make it stronger for the future,” Exxon spokesman Casey Norton told Reuters in an email.

Bloomberg reported at the end of June that between 5% and 10% of U.S.-based Exxon employees, who were subject to performance evaluations, could end up leaving this year after their assessments.

An Exxon spokesperson said at the time that the company had "no plans for layoffs, and there are no targets to reduce headcount."

"Exxon Mobil manages the highs and lows of the industry cycles by supplementing our employees with contractors," the company said. "As we head into down cycles, we reduce the use of contractors. That is happening now. We have a rigorous talent management process that routinely assesses employee performance."

In its latest second quarter, Exxon posted a wider-than-expected loss as the global coronavirus pandemic continued to blunt energy and commodity demand.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS, weighed in on the potential job cuts. 

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Companies Could Jim Cramer See in the Dow in 100 Years?

Jim Cramer weighs in on who could still be in the Dow 100 years from now.

Katherine Ross

by

RolandM

Citi Analysts Raise AbbVie's Price Target to $105 Following Congressional News

Javier Frausto

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Watch: How Nvidia Extended Its Lead Over Competitors

Here's the latest on Nvidia.

Katherine Ross

by

Katherine Ross

Nvidia’s Next-Gen Chips Increase Speed and Price Targets

Jeeho Yu & Nikhil Gunderia

by

AlexM5

Roche Launch New COVID test in Europe

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Apple - Stock Split Reaction

Jeeho Yun

by

Emmanwo8

Why Investors Should Consider Adding a Cybersecurity Stock to Their Portfolios

Here's why investors should consider adding a cybersecurity stock to their portfolios.

Katherine Ross

Analyst on Contact Tracing Feature From Alphabet, Apple: 'We Want Any Advantage We Can Get'

Apple and Alphabet are planning to include a COVID-19 contact tracing feature in iOS and Android operating system.

Katherine Ross

DraftKings Stock Soars With Help From "The Goat" Michael Jordan

Kevin Perkins, Jacques Potts, & Kareem Winters

Tesla Announces a $5 Billion Share Offering

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Javier Frausto

by

AlexM5