What the Phase One Trade Deal Has in Common With TikTok

Katherine Ross

There are new Chinese regulations which may complicate the sale of TikTok to an American company.

On Friday, Beijing modified its rules on technology exports that could mean tech company ByteDance’s sale of its U.S. TikTok operations need a government OK, according to a Chinese media report out this weekend. 

This comes after Microsoft, in partnership with Walmart, and Oracle have all expressed serious interest in buying the video-sharing app, but ByteDance would be compelled to "comply with approval procedures" under China's newest regulations guarding technologies, according to a report in Xinhua over the weekend.

“We are studying the new regulations that were released Friday. As with any cross-border transaction, we will follow the applicable laws, which in this case include those of the US and China,” Erich Andersen, ByteDance's general counsel, told TheStreet by email on Sunday.

Microsoft declined Sunday to comment on the news to TheStreet. The U.S. tech giant and Walmart recently announced a plan to team up to buy TikTok's U.S. operations. Oracle has also reportedly expressed interest.

And this follows news from CNBC that sources familiar with the talks believe that there could be a deal announced as soon as Tuesday.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, weighs in on the deal. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
kperkins2
kperkins2

ooooo that's tough for Walmart!

