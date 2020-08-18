StreetLightning
What Jim Cramer's Watching at the DNC

Katherine Ross

The Democratic National Convention is underway.

On Monday, Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo, John Kasich, and Amy Klobuchar all gave speeches. 

And Obama's speech was one of the most heralded of the night.

"Four years later, the state of this nation is very different. More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless. Too many have lost their health care; too many are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent; too many communities have been left in the lurch to grapple with whether and how to open our schools safely. Internationally, we've turned our back, not just on agreements forged by my husband, but on alliances championed by presidents like Reagan and Eisenhower," Obama said in her speech. 

"So, it is up to us to add our voices and our votes to the course of history, echoing heroes like John Lewis who said, "When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something." That is the truest form of empathy: not just feeling, but doing; not just for ourselves or our kids, but for everyone, for all our kids," she added. 

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's thoughts. 

