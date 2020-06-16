StreetLightning
What Jim Cramer Would Do as eBay's CEO

Katherine Ross

What happened to lead to the departure of former eBay CEO Devin Wenig? Well, among the considerations was "inappropriate" conduct uncovered in an investigation of cyberstalking incidents involving senior employees, eBay said on Monday. 

"However, as the [eBay] previously announced, there were a number of considerations leading to his departure from the Company," the company said in a press release.

E-commerce giant eBay issued a press release on Monday in response to allegations that former eBay employees, using a number of bizarre methods, stalked and harassed a blogger who was critical of the company.

Six former eBay employees, including directors in the company's security-related divisions, were indicted by the Department of Justice for allegedly leading a cyberstalking campaign targeting the publisher of a newsletter that eBay executives viewed as critical of the company.

According to the indictment, in August 2019, after the newsletter published an article about litigation involving eBay, two members of eBay’s executive leadership team sent or forwarded text messages suggesting that it was time to “take down” the publisher.

So, what would Jim Cramer do if he was the CEO of eBay?

He said he'd hand over anyone with any connections to the harassment campaign to the proper authorities.

Watch the full clip above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. 

