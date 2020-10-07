What Jim Cramer Will Be Watching In the Vice Presidential Debate

There has been a lot of news coming out of D.C. in the past 10 days.

From President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus to the senior aides around him testing positive--from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to senior aide Stephen Miller.

And of course, there's the back and forth around the stimulus package versus targeted stimulus.

The latter came into discussion late Tuesday and was leading the markets higher in intraday trading on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump said he would consider alternative aid measures such as a new round of stimulus checks, support for airlines and the Paycheck Protection Program, a day after halting stimulus talks until after the presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was open to a standalone airline relief bill in a telephone conversation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, after Trump said Tuesday he would pull his negotiators from broader stimulus talks.

Trump’s announcement over Twitter came after the urging by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for Congress to provide more fiscal support since a U.S. recovery would be weak without additional aid from the government.

In fact, in the minutes released Wednesday of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 15-16 meeting, most members of the central bank worried that a lack of further stimulus would jeopardize any chances of a recovery.

