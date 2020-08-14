What Jim Cramer's Watching Next Week

There's a lot of pressure on the markets heading into the weekend on Friday.

There are over 20.9 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 760,000 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has surpassed 5.2 million cases with over 167,000 deaths.

And Senate lawmakers follow House Democrats in adjourning for the summer break, leaving little chance of a stimulus deal before September - and 30 million Americans without emergency unemployment benefits.

Then China retail sales posted a surprise July decline, while industrial output extended its slump, raising questions about the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Britain added France and the Netherlands to a list of country's from which travelers must quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival, a decision that hit airline stocks in European trading and raised questions as to how and when the global pandemic will ultimately be brought under control.

So, with all of this news, what will Jim Cramer be watching when the markets open on Monday morning?

Cramer will be hyper-focused on retail earnings. Catch the names topping his watchlist in the video above.

