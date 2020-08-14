StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

What Jim Cramer's Watching Next Week

Katherine Ross

There's a lot of pressure on the markets heading into the weekend on Friday.

There are over 20.9 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 760,000 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has surpassed 5.2 million cases with over 167,000 deaths.

And Senate lawmakers follow House Democrats in adjourning for the summer break, leaving little chance of a stimulus deal before September - and 30 million Americans without emergency unemployment benefits.

Then China retail sales posted a surprise July decline, while industrial output extended its slump, raising questions about the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Britain added France and the Netherlands to a list of country's from which travelers must quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival, a decision that hit airline stocks in European trading and raised questions as to how and when the global pandemic will ultimately be brought under control.

So, with all of this news, what will Jim Cramer be watching when the markets open on Monday morning?

Cramer will be hyper-focused on retail earnings. Catch the names topping his watchlist in the video above. 

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More on the Coronavirus Pandemic From TheStreet.com:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Watch Retail Earnings to Gauge Economy

Here's what has Jim Cramer watching retail next week and what it means for back-to-school and the economy.

Katherine Ross

What Has Jim Cramer Hopeful About the Return of Sports

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about Penn National and the return of sports.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy 3M Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 3M stock after a sales update from the company.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Vroom Was 'Surprisingly Disappointing'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Vroom earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Like Tapestry Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tapestry.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Kamala Harris Means for UnitedHealth

Jim Cramer discusses Biden's vice presidenital nominee, Kamala Harris.

Katherine Ross

by

joesmith518

Airbnb Must Be Doing Better Than I Thought, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on a possible Airbnb IPO.

Katherine Ross

by

markji

Jim Cramer Says Moderna Could Be 'One of the Winners' in Vaccine Race

Jim Cramer discusses Moderna and where he sees the company's candidate falling in the race to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Katherine Ross

by

Kevlev

Jim Cramer Says Don't Own Uber Stock: 'This Is Death Knell'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber and Lyft.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer Remembers Sumner Redstone

Jim Cramer remembers the media icon Sumner Redstone.

Katherine Ross