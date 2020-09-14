What Jim Cramer Wants to Hear From Pfizer

Pfizer’s CEO says that its coronavirus vaccine could start to be distributed to Americans before year end if the vaccine is found to be safe and effective.

The company expects to have enough data from its late-stage vaccine trial for the Food and Drug Administration at the end of October.

CEO Albert Bourla spoke to CBS’ “Face the Nation” over the weekend.

If Pfizer gets the OK from the FDA, the drugmaker is prepared to distribute “hundreds of thousands of doses.”

Pfizer’s vaccine canddiate is being developed in partnership with BioNTech, the companies back in July received $1.95 billion from the U.S. government, as part of Operation Warp Speed, for the production and delivery of 100 million doses.

Bourla noted that the company has invested $1.5 billion into the production of the vaccine, so if the vaccine fails to be proven safe and effective, then that would be financially “painful” for Pfizer, but it will not “break the company.”

According to Johns Hopkins, There are over 29 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 924,000 deaths.

The U.S. has surpassed 6.5 million cases with 194,000 deaths.

Per the COVID-19 Tracking Project, there were 38,543 new cases reported Sunday. 573,710 new tests were reported. And 532 deaths were reported yesterday.

