What Has Jim Cramer 'Flummoxed' About Citigroup

Katherine Ross

Citi is resuming its layoffs.

The cuts will affect less than 1% of the global workforce, and likely will be offset by recent hiring for other positions throughout the company, the bank said in a statement. The bank said it has hired more than 26,000 people globally this year.

“The decision to eliminate even a single colleague role is very difficult, especially during these challenging times,” Citigroup said in a statement, released late Monday. “We will do our best to support each person, including offering the ability to apply for open roles in other parts of the firm and providing severance packages.”

The job cuts come as banks brace for what is expected to be both a drop in revenue and an increase in loan losses as the pandemic and economic downturn continue to take its toll on business and consumer lending, particularly as government aid and other payment deferral programs expire.

It also comes ahead of what is reportedly expected to be a heavy reprimand for Citigroup not being on top of its own risk-management systems. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve are both weighing public rebukes of Citigroup because of continued deficiencies in its infrastructure and control functions, according to reports.

