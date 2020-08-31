StreetLightning
What Honeywell, Salesforce, Amgen Mean for the Dow

Katherine Ross

Apple's stock split has forced the Dow to make some changes.

The shakeup has replaced three companies in the venerable index.

“The index changes were prompted by DJIA constituent Apple Inc.'s decision to split its stock 4:1, which will reduce the index's weight in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Information Technology sector. The announced changes help offset that reduction,” S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. The changes “also help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy."

Apple's stock split took place on Aug. 28.

From Apple Maven: Why Apple Stock Split Could Matter

Salesforce.com, headquartered in San Francisco, develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management.

Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, Calif., is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics.

Honeywell International, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials.

“The changes won’t disrupt the level of the index,” according to the statement. The divisor used to calculate the index from the components’ prices “will be changed prior to the opening on Aug. 31. This procedure prevents any distortion in the index’s reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure.”

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS, weighed in on the changes in the Dow.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

